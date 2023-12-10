How Social Media Can Be a Double-Edged Sword for LGBTQ+ Youth

Social media has provided a platform for LGBTQ+ teenagers to express themselves and find a sense of community. However, it has also become a breeding ground for cyberbullying and harassment. The tragic case of Pranshu, a 16-year-old self-taught Instagram beauty influencer from Ujjain, highlights the devastating consequences of online hate.

Pranshu, who identified as queer, faced relentless mocking and hate remarks on his Instagram posts, particularly when he shared photos of himself in sarees and makeup. Despite his confident demeanor, the constant onslaught of homophobic trolling took its toll on him. Sadly, Pranshu took his own life, leaving behind grieving family and friends.

This heartbreaking incident sheds light on the larger issue of cyberbullying among LGBTQ+ youth. While no prominent study has been conducted in India, statistics from a 2023 US National Survey reveal that 41% of LGBTQ+ young people surveyed seriously considered suicide, with online bullying being a significant factor.

For many LGBTQ+ teenagers, social media has become an escape route, allowing them to express their true selves without fear of immediate judgment or rejection. However, this freedom comes with a price. Homophobic trolling is a prevalent threat, and the impact can be devastating. The experience of individuals like Ronak, Pranshu’s friend, who continues to struggle with the loss, illustrates the lasting effects of online harassment.

Acceptance and support from family are essential for LGBTQ+ youth to navigate the challenges they face both online and offline. However, gaining such acceptance is not always easy. The story of Ankit Bhuptani, a gender activist, demonstrates that even unspoken acknowledgment within the home can provide some solace. But for others, even that can be hard to come, leading to feelings of isolation and alienation.

Creating a safe and inclusive online environment for LGBTQ+ youth requires a collective effort. Education, awareness, and stricter regulations against cyberbullying are crucial steps in combating the harmful effects of online hate. Only then can we hope to provide a nurturing space for LGBTQ+ teenagers to express themselves freely and authentically without fear of judgment or harassment.