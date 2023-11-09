Introducing Elevenses: The British Snacking Tradition

Have you ever heard of “Elevenses”? It’s a British tradition where people gather for a mid-morning snack, typically around 10 or 11am. While Elevenses may be a common practice across the pond, it’s not as well-known in America. That is, until now.

Fashion guru Tan France, known for his work on shows like Queer Eye and Next in Fashion, is on a mission to make Elevenses a part of the American vernacular. Partnering with yogurt brand Noosa, France aims to popularize the term and bring this snacking tradition to the States.

In a recent interview with Mashable, France shared his thoughts on Elevenses and discussed his tech habits, parenting advice, and fashion trends. Despite being a tech-averse individual, France acknowledged the popularity of TikTok for parenting tips but admitted he doesn’t understand the platform.

As for his signature French tuck style, France mentioned a new trend called the “crop tuck” that’s gaining attention on Instagram. While he appreciates the trend, he personally prefers the casualness of the French tuck.

During the interview, France also shed light on the difference between Elevenses and the British tradition of having biscuits with tea. Elevenses typically consists of a breakfast bar or yogurt, while biscuits are enjoyed during the time between lunch and dinner.

Overall, Elevenses is a cherished British snacking tradition that has yet to gain widespread recognition in America. But with the efforts of Tan France and the growing interest in British culture, Elevenses may soon become a regular part of our snacking routine.

FAQ:

Q: What is Elevenses?

A: Elevenses is a British tradition where people gather for a mid-morning snack, usually around 10 or 11am.

Q: Who is trying to popularize Elevenses in America?

A: Tan France, known for his work on shows like Queer Eye and Next in Fashion, is partnering with yogurt brand Noosa to bring Elevenses to the U.S.

Q: What is the difference between Elevenses and having biscuits with tea?

A: Elevenses typically consists of a breakfast bar or yogurt, while biscuits are enjoyed during the time between lunch and dinner.

Q: Is Elevenses a well-known term in America?

A: Elevenses is not widely recognized in America, but with the efforts of Tan France, it may become more popular in the future.