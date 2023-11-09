Introducing “Elevenses”: The Mid-Morning Snack Ritual

In the bustling mid-morning hours, across the pond in Britain, a delightful snacking ritual takes place. It’s called “Elevenses,” a term that encapsulates the tradition of enjoying a snack between breakfast and lunch. While this daily indulgence may be a well-known concept in the UK, it is relatively unfamiliar to Americans. Tan France, renowned style expert from Queer Eye and Next in Fashion, aims to change that.

Partnering with popular yogurt brand Noosa, Tan France hopes to introduce this concept to the American masses. In a recent Zoom call, France expressed his enthusiasm for Elevenses and the lack of a similar word in American culture. “Everyone does Elevenses,” he declares. “I’ve seen it firsthand while working in offices here. People need a little pick-me-up around 10 or 11 in the morning. It’s about time we had a word for it in America too.”

Curious about France’s take on tech habits and fashion trends, we also delved into his thoughts on TikTok, parenting advice, and the viral “crop tuck” trend. France admits to being somewhat tech-averse, preferring Instagram over TikTok. He values authenticity and finds the perfection often showcased mommy bloggers overwhelming.

As for the “crop tuck” trend, France appreciates its appeal but remains loyal to his signature French tuck—a more casual alternative. When posed with the question of how to prevent sweaters from popping out while French-tucking, France admits he isn’t sure, as he has never encountered that problem himself.

While Tan France navigates the world of fashion and entertainment, he confesses to having limited tech skills. He relies on his phone for most tasks, leaving the more complicated tech-related duties to his assistant. Even basic tasks like copy-pasting or using Excel elude him. However, he does enjoy watching his own shows, Queer Eye and Next in Fashion, on a smart TV that his husband sets up.

As our conversation continued, France also shed light on the quintessential British teatime tradition and the difference between Elevenses and Tea. Elevenses typically involves a breakfast bar or yogurt, while tea time consists of tea and biscuits. The nuances of British snacking traditions might seem perplexing to outsiders, but for the Brits, it is as natural as breathing.

With Tan France’s passion for Elevenses and the support of Noosa yogurt, it won’t be long before this beloved British tradition becomes a part of the American snacking lexicon. So, the next time you find yourself craving a mid-morning pick-me-up, grab a snack and join in on the Elevenses fun!

