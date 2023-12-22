Get Ready to Dive into the World of Queer Eye Stars on Instagram

Summary: As we eagerly await the release of Queer Eye Season 8, it’s only natural to want to know more about the fabulous cast. While the show has always brought laughter and inspiration, the stars’ personal Instagram accounts offer a deeper dive into their lives and interests. From fashion to cooking, here’s a glimpse into the world of the Queer Eye stars.

Jonathan Van Ness: Beyond Queer Eye

Jonathan Van Ness, the hairstylist and skincare specialist of the show, is a multi-talented individual. His personal Instagram showcases his unique, androgynous style and provides a platform for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights. Additionally, Jonathan’s Netflix show, “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” offers a deeper understanding of LGBTQ experiences. Tune in to see his infectious personality in action!

Tan France: Channeling his Fashion Expertise

Tan France, renowned for his fashion expertise, shares his flawless sense of style on his Instagram. Apart from his role on Queer Eye, Tan has hosted shows like “Next in Fashion” and appeared on popular platforms like YouTube and the Tonight Show. Follow his account to stay updated on his upcoming projects and to catch a glimpse of his happy family.

Antoni Porowski: A Culinary Delight

Antoni Porowski, the show’s adorable chef, turns every cooking lesson into a remarkable experience. His Instagram account is a treasure trove of kitchen-related products, adorable moments with his dog, and his adventures as a globetrotter. Keep an eye out for his upcoming show, “No Taste Like Home,” and discover his culinary expertise like never before.

Bobby Berk: The Interior Magician

As Queer Eye’s interior expert, Bobby Berk has transformed countless homes into functional dream spaces. While Season 8 marks his final appearance on the show, Bobby’s YouTube channel and Instagram offer a wealth of interior tips and glimpses into his life. Join him on his journey beyond Queer Eye and explore his architectural insights.

Karamo Brown: Inspiring Life Coach

Karamo Brown, the proficient life coach, has a knack for creating a safe space for participants on Queer Eye. His Instagram features clips from his show, “Karamo,” where he continues to inspire and uplift. Delve into his world on Amazon Prime Video and witness his unwavering support for personal growth and human connection.

While we eagerly await Season 8, exploring the Queer Eye stars’ Instagram accounts can tide us over and provide a delightful preview of their lives and passions. Follow their journeys, gain inspiration, and cheer on these incredible individuals as they continue to spark positive change.