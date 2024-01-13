LGBTQ+ Celebrities Unite to Support South Africa’s Genocide Charges Against Israel

Summary: A group of LGBTQ+ actors and celebrities are joining forces to amplify South Africa’s accusation of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Led the Palestine Festival of Literature, these individuals are participating in a video series that highlights South Africa’s argument that Israel is guilty of violating the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The ICJ hearing recently commenced, with South Africa requesting an emergency order to suspend Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The video series release coincided with this event.

According to statistics from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 23,469 Palestinians have been killed and 59,604 injured since Israel’s siege began in October. South Africa’s representatives presented five main “genocidal acts” committed Israel, including mass killings, displacement, food blockade, destruction of the healthcare system, and hindering Palestinian births.

In response, Israel denied the charges, asserting that its actions were defensive measures against Hamas, a militant group responsible for multiple Israeli casualties in an attack on southern Israel. Israel urged the ICJ to dismiss the case and reject South Africa’s request for an immediate end to military operations.

The ICJ is expected to rule on provisional measures later this month, which will include South Africa’s emergency order. While legally binding, the ICJ lacks enforcement power. However, ignoring such an order would damage Israel’s reputation and influence on the world stage, particularly as the United States is its key supporter.

Prominent LGBTQ+ figures such as Indya Moore, Cynthia Nixon, and Susan Sarandon have been staunch advocates for Palestine since the start of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. They have participated in demonstrations, hunger strikes, and coalitions demanding a ceasefire and an end to the siege. Their support contributes to the growing international solidarity movement with Palestine.