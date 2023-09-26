The Cunard Story Exhibit Reopens on the Queen Mary After Three-Year Closure

The Queen Mary, an iconic ship in Long Beach, California, has reopened the exhibit “The Cunard Story” after a nearly three-year closure. The exhibit explores the history of British shipping and cruise line Cunard, which manufactured the Queen Mary in 1930. The rededication of the exhibit also now includes the story of Captain Inger Thorhauge, Cunard’s first female master mariner.

Thorhauge, who was recently named captain of Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne, expressed her gratitude for the rededication of the exhibit. She stated, “This exhibition is a wonderful showcase of Cunard, past and present, with the Queen Mary certainly being a cornerstone.”

The reopening of “The Cunard Story” is a significant milestone for both the Queen Mary and Thorhauge. The ship had been closed to the public since 2020 due to the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, a subsequent city audit revealed extensive damage that needed to be repaired before the ship could safely reopen.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Long Beach city officials and Queen Mary operators, the necessary funding was secured, and the critical repairs were completed. The ship began a phased-public reopening earlier this year.

Queen Mary Commodore Everette Hoard expressed his optimism for the future of both the Queen Mary and Cunard. He said, “We all have been through a rough patch in recent years, but we have weathered that storm…with such exciting futures ahead for both the Queen Mary and Cunard.”

“The Cunard Story” exhibit is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can explore the rich history of Cunard and the contributions made the cruise line to the industry over the past 183 years.

