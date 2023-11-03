The Multifaceted Talents of Queen Margrethe II: From Royalty to Costume Designer

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark continues to showcase her versatility as she adds yet another impressive title to her already remarkable royal resume: costume designer. Celebrating her 50th year on the throne in 2022, the queen recently served as the costume and production designer for the Netflix film “Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction,” offering her creative vision to the project. The feature, released in September 2023, allowed Queen Margrethe II to delve into the realm of costume design without monetary compensation from the production companies.

Based on the fairytale Danish baroness Karen Blixen, published under her pseudonym Isak Dinesen, “Ehrengard” tells the captivating story of a lady-in-waiting evading the amorous advances of a royal court painter. In her role as the costume designer, Queen Margrethe II meticulously designed 51 costumes and crafted 81 decoupages, utilizing her own drawings and artwork as the foundation for the film’s sets.

The queen’s passion for style, history, and costume design has been a long-standing interest. Balancing the responsibilities of governing Denmark with her creative endeavors, Queen Margrethe II has proven her ability to thrive in both realms. Despite the challenges of juggling these two distinct roles, she confidently shared, “Sometimes, I think people are at their wit’s end because I’m trying to do these two things at the same time. But it usually works, doesn’t it?”

Renowned filmmaker Bille August, the director of “Ehrengard,” lauded the queen’s decoupages as the essential foundation upon which the entire production was built. These pieces symbolized a world detached from reality, evoking an enchanting atmosphere that blended fantasy and realism. August commended Queen Margrethe II’s ability to conjure this unique ambiance, acknowledging it as her greatest achievement within the film.

While “Ehrengard” marks Queen Margrethe II’s most recent foray into costume design, it is not her first venture in the field. In 2000 and 2009, the queen served as the production designer for Danish TV shorts “The Snow Queen” and “The Wild Swans,” respectively. Additionally, her artwork was prominently featured in both productions. As a testament to her talent and contributions to the creative industry, Queen Margrethe II became an honorary member of the Danish Designers for Stage and Screen union in 2010.

As diverse as her interests may be, Queen Margrethe II demonstrates time and again that her multifaceted talents extend far beyond the realm of royalty. With each creative endeavor, she captivates audiences and continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of art and design.

