Quebec Premier François Legault Considers Third Link for Quebec City

Quebec Premier François Legault’s surprising announcement that he would consult the public on the possibility of a third link in Quebec City has sparked negative reactions and jeers following his recent election defeat in Jean-Talon.

Despite the defeat, Legault opened the door to the idea of a highway section for the third link, emphasizing the importance of public consultation and exploring all possibilities, including both bridges and tunnels for trucks. He made these comments during question period in the Salon Bleu.

In response to public criticism, Legault clarified that his decision was not a result of panic but rather a commitment made last April to revisit the third link every five years. He stated that they will consider other options that are effective and less costly.

Interestingly, Legault did not mention the previous commitment for a dedicated public transport link between Quebec City and Lévis, which he had firmly advocated for earlier this year.

The premier defended his new stance painting a nearly apocalyptic scenario where the closure of the Pierre Laporte Bridge could paralyze the entire region. He emphasized the need to build a bridge at some point, echoing the will of the citizens in the Capitale-Nationale region.

While he acknowledged that voters may feel betrayed the abandonment of the previous commitment, Legault adamantly refuted accusations of dishonesty, expressing his deep hurt in being labeled as such.

The decision to explore the possibility of a third link in Quebec City has generated significant debate and discussion. The premier’s unexpected shift in position has left many puzzled and skeptical about the future direction of the project.

