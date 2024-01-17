Quebec Man Pleads Guilty to Arson in Forest Fires Case

A man from Quebec has pleaded guilty to starting a series of fires that forced the evacuation of hundreds of people. Brian Paré, 38, admitted to 13 counts of arson and one count of arson with disregard for human life. The fires, which occurred between May 31 and June 1, caused the evacuation of around 500 homes in the town of Chapais, Quebec. Paré’s actions came after he posted conspiracy theories online claiming that the government was deliberately setting forest fires. However, his claims were disproven when evidence was found linking him to the fires he had started.

Prosecutor Marie-Philippe Charron presented an agreed statement of facts, stating that the fires forced residents to be away from their homes for several days. Paré’s largest fire, known as the Lake Cavan fire, burned nearly 873 hectares of forest. Charron mentioned that this fire was one of the first in a series of five blazes started Paré, all within a short period of time. The consecutive fires raised suspicion, and investigations revealed that they were not naturally caused.

Police became suspicious of Paré after observing his Facebook page, where he regularly posted about the forest fire season and made claims that the fires were intentionally set the government. Charron explained that Paré’s ideology and behavior aligned with the suspect profile developed police specialists. Authorities obtained a warrant to track Paré’s movements, which revealed that he was present at locations where other fires were ignited.

During questioning, Paré admitted to starting nine of the fires, claiming that he wanted to test the dryness of the forest. Paré has been detained since his arrest, and a pre-sentencing report has been ordered to assess his mental state and the risk he poses to public safety.

The Quebec forest fire service reported that over 700 forest fires burned more than 4.5 million hectares of forest during the summer, with lightning being the cause of the majority of the fires. Paré’s actions demonstrate the dangers of spreading misinformation and engaging in criminal activities that put lives and property at risk.