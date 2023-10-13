A Tribute to Hubert Reeves: Astrophysicist, Environmentalist, and Writer

Hubert Reeves, a prominent Quebec astrophysicist, environmentalist, and writer, passed away at the age of 91. His son, Benoit Reeves, shared the news on social media, expressing the family’s grief. Tributes from all over poured in, saluting his contributions to science and humanity.

Reeves was widely recognized for his research on the origins of lithium, beryllium, and boron, as well as his studies on thermonuclear reactions within stars. He received numerous awards and honors, including the prestigious Albert Einstein and Samuel de Champlain prizes. As a Companion of the Order of Canada and Officer of the Ordre national du Québec, Reeves left an indelible mark on the scientific community, publishing numerous books and articles.

Driven a passion for sharing knowledge, Reeves created shows and wrote popular science books like “Patience dans l’azur” and “Poussière d’étoile.” He even inspired an annual Canadian competition for the best popular science book, which bears his name.

Born in Montreal in 1932, Reeves developed his love for science at an early age. He immersed himself in books, including the precious ones he discovered in his attic. Despite facing disappointment with the Quebec scientific community, which he found overly nationalist, Reeves pursued opportunities abroad. He taught in Belgium in 1964 and later joined a French research team that made significant breakthroughs in understanding the Big Bang.

Reeves was not only an astrophysicist but also a staunch environmentalist. He became the president of the activist organization Humanité et Biodiversité in 2001, a role he held until his passing. According to Reeves, astronomy and ecology were inseparable, both providing insights into our existence and promoting awareness of the threats facing our future.

Outside of his scientific pursuits, Reeves had a deep appreciation for art and music. He saw them as alternate ways of experiencing the beauty and richness of the universe. He frequently played the role of narrator in orchestral productions, showcasing his love for music.

Although facing his own mortality, Reeves wished for a “graceful exit,” akin to a ballerina leaving the stage. He regretted not being able to witness the ongoing exploration of the cosmos, in which he played a significant role.

Hubert Reeves will be remembered as an outstanding astrophysicist, environmental advocate, and writer who left an indelible mark on the scientific community and the world. His wisdom, passion, and contributions will continue to inspire future generations.

—

Sources:

– “Hubert Reeves, grand communicateur et astrophysicien, est décédé” La Presse

– “Hubert Reeves, célèbre astrophysicien, est décédé” TVA Nouvelles.