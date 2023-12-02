In today’s era of digitalization and instant messaging, it is increasingly common for negotiations and agreements to take place through electronic channels like WhatsApp. This trend extends to the realm of rental contracts, where both landlords and tenants seek to simplify the process. But here’s the fundamental question: Are WhatsApp rental contracts legally valid? Let’s address your doubts.

What does the law say about WhatsApp rental contracts?

The validity of a WhatsApp rental contract is the same as any other contract executed in writing. The Urban Leases Act (LAU) does not establish any specific form for the execution of rental contracts, so the parties are free to agree on the medium they prefer to use.

Are rental conditions agreed upon via WhatsApp valid?

In order for rental contracts concluded on WhatsApp to be valid, the following requirements must be met:

– The messages must be clear, understandable, and clearly reflect the parties’ willingness to enter into a rental contract.

– It is essential to confirm that the mobile phones used in the communication truly belong to the involved parties to guarantee the authenticity of the conversation.

– The parties entering into the contract must be identifiable.

– The contract’s conditions, such as the identification of the property, the duration of the contract, the rent, and relevant clauses, must be determinable.

– In case of a dispute between the parties, WhatsApp messages can be used as evidence to prove the existence of the contract and its content.

– It is crucial to have access to the complete and unaltered conversation to avoid misunderstandings or disputes.

– To verify the communication, it is necessary to prove both the sending and receiving of messages. The double blue tick confirmation or a response to the message will suffice for validation.

– It is essential to comply with the notification deadlines and regulations established in the LAU.

Therefore, a rental contract made via WhatsApp is perfectly valid and can be used as evidence of the existence of a lease agreement in court. However, it is important to note that although a WhatsApp rental contract is valid, it may be more challenging to prove compared to a written contract. It is therefore recommended for rental contracts to be made in writing to provide greater legal certainty for all parties involved.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can a rental contract be terminated through WhatsApp?

A: While using WhatsApp to communicate the termination of a rental contract can serve as valid evidence, current regulations indicate that the termination should be done through a reliable notification method, such as a burofax. Notifying the termination through official channels offers greater legal security and serves as proof in case of conflicts. Ideally, the termination should be notified burofax, accompanied a message via WhatsApp, email, or phone call.

Q: How can I determine if a rental contract is legal?

A: To verify the legality of a rental contract, it is essential to comply with the requirements stated in the Urban Leases Act (LAU), such as identifying the parties involved, describing the property, specifying the duration of the contract, determining the rent amount, and including other necessary clauses. Additionally, it is important to avoid clauses that are considered abusive, such as those that modify the LAU rules to the detriment of the tenant or those that impose non-legal management fees.

Q: What happens if I don’t have a rental contract?

A: If you don’t have a rental contract, you are considered a tenant “at will.” This means that the rental relationship is governed the provisions of the Urban Leases Act (LAU). The main disadvantage of not having a rental contract is that you have fewer rights compared to a tenant with a contract. For example, a tenant with a contract has the right to a minimum contract duration of five years, whereas a tenant “at will” can be evicted with a 30-day notice.

