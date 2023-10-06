WhatsApp Introduces New Feature: Channels for News and Updates

WhatsApp has recently launched a new feature called “Channels,” allowing users to receive news and updates from celebrities, companies, and competitions. This feature aims to provide users with a secure way of staying informed while maintaining their privacy.

To access the Channels feature, WhatsApp has added a new tab titled “Novedades” (News) in the app’s navigation panel. By selecting this tab, users can explore the available channels and follow those that interest them. The information sent through these channels is one-way, with only administrators being able to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and even polls.

To select the channels of interest, WhatsApp provides a directory with a search function. Users can find their favorite teams, singers, or any other entity that offers this information service. They can also access a specific channel through invitation links sent via chat, email, or published online.

Privacy is a top priority for WhatsApp in implementing this feature. The administrator’s phone number and profile picture are not disclosed to followers. Similarly, when a follower joins a channel, their phone number is not revealed to the administrator or other followers. The sent information remains in the channel for a maximum of 30 days, with the option for administrators to resend messages after that period.

WhatsApp engineers are continuously working on enhancing the channel management features and introducing new functionalities. Creating a WhatsApp channel is straightforward; users need to have the latest WhatsApp update, go to the “Novedades” section, click the “+” icon next to the Channels title, agree to the terms of service, enter the channel name, description, and image, and finally, create the channel.

As for EL MUNDO, one of the leading news outlets, they have their own channel on WhatsApp. Users can easily join following the provided link or going to the “Novedades” tab within the WhatsApp application and searching for the EL MUNDO channel. Once they find it, they can choose to follow the channel and start receiving news and updates from EL MUNDO directly on WhatsApp.

With the introduction of Channels, WhatsApp offers a convenient and secure way for users to stay connected with their favorite influencers, businesses, and news sources, all while ensuring their privacy.

