WhatsApp introduces Passkeys for enhanced security

WhatsApp, owned Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has implemented Passkeys, also known as WebAuthn-based access keys, for increased user security. This feature is available on mobile devices (Android) and computers. Passkeys are already utilized systems like Google and Apple, eliminating the need to remember passwords, PINs, or passphrases. They also replace the sending of emails or text messages, which can be intercepted third parties and result in information theft. With this update, users can securely access WhatsApp unlocking the app using a biometric method such as fingerprint or facial recognition.

To activate Passkey on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Settings section in the app.

2. Under the Account category, click on “Verification Keys.”

3. Tap on “Create Access Keys.”

After following these steps, the mobile device will open default options and save the created access key to the user’s Google account. This key will be linked to the app’s number on the server, and users can choose the method to use the Passkey and log in during their next session.

Implementing Passkeys adds an extra layer of security to WhatsApp, as users no longer need to rely solely on traditional passwords or PINs. By utilizing biometric authentication methods, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, WhatsApp makes it more challenging for unauthorized individuals to gain access to personal conversations and information.

It’s important to note that Passkeys are currently only available for Android users. WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security, and this latest feature is part of their ongoing efforts to provide a secure messaging platform.

