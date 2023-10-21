New WhatsApp Feature: Passkeys de Google for Login Verification

WhatsApp is one of the most downloaded and widely used messaging apps, but many of its features are still unknown to the general public. One of those features is the ability to save, restore, and transfer messages. However, WhatsApp also has some hidden tricks that can come in handy and help you avoid losing your data on your phone.

One of WhatsApp’s latest features is the activation of “Passkeys de Google” for login verification. Currently, when you log in to WhatsApp on a new device, you enter your phone number and a verification code is sent to you via SMS. This method of verification is outdated and poses a security risk, as anyone who has access to your phone can get hold of that code.

To address this issue, WhatsApp has introduced an alternative method of verification called “Passkeys de Google.” These Google passkeys will replace the SMS verification codes when logging in to the messaging app. Passkeys are encrypted keys that create access to your account and store your passwords securely. With this new feature, you can log in to WhatsApp more quickly and securely.

The passkey will be linked to the password manager on your mobile device, ensuring that the verification code is not visible to others. Currently, this feature is only available for Android users. This means that you can use the built-in security features of your Android device, such as fingerprint recognition, PIN, or passwords, to verify your identity.

To activate Passkeys de Google on your Android phone, go to the “Settings” section of WhatsApp and click on “Account.” From there, select “Verification Codes” and follow the instructions to link your Google account and save the passkey. With this feature enabled, you will be able to unlock the passkey and log in to WhatsApp securely whenever you need to.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s introduction of Passkeys de Google for login verification is a welcome security enhancement that offers a more secure and convenient way to access your account. Protecting your data and ensuring the privacy of your conversations should always be a priority, and this new feature helps achieve just that.

Sources:

– None

Definitions:

– Passkeys de Google: Encrypted keys created Google for secure login verification.

– SMS: Short Message Service, a text messaging service for mobile devices.