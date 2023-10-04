Understanding Temporary Messages on Chat Apps

In some chat apps, you may have noticed a small flag icon appearing next to certain messages. What does it mean? Does it serve any purpose?

To understand the meaning of this small symbol, which is used on other Meta social media platforms like Instagram to save content and view it later, it’s important to know about the existence of the “Temporary Messages” feature. As the name suggests, these messages have an expiration date that can be set the user. The purpose is to save space in the messaging app and have conversations gradually disappear over time.

To activate this option, you need to go to the chat where you want to set an expiration date for messages. On iOS, you’ll need to tap on the conversation’s name, while on Android, you’ll have to access the option through the three dots at the top right of the screen. Then, select the “Temporary Messages” option and choose one of the following expiration dates: 24 hours, 7 days, 90 days, or Disabled. Messages written or received in the chat will be automatically deleted after the selected time has passed.

But what if you want to keep a specific message and prevent it from disappearing? This is where the flag icon comes into play. If you want to preserve a message, simply tap on it. On iOS, a series of options will appear below the reaction emojis, including “Keep” indicated a flag icon. On Android, this symbol will appear at the top of the screen when the message is selected. Once marked, the message will be accompanied the flag icon, indicating that it will not disappear.

Temporary messages are a useful tool for managing chat conversations and freeing up storage space. By understanding how to activate and use this feature, you can control the lifespan of your messages and ensure important information is retained.

