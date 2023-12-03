New Insights into the Meaning of Japanese Emojis in WhatsApp

Japanese emojis have gained popularity on WhatsApp, but their meanings might be confusing to some users. With over 50 Japanese emojis available on the platform, it’s important to understand their significance. Here, we provide a breakdown of the most commonly used Japanese emojis on WhatsApp, helping you decipher their meaning and use them appropriately.

While Japan and China have their own messaging apps that have overshadowed WhatsApp in terms of popularity, these apps have also brought their unique emojis to the platform. If you’ve received Japanese emojis from your friends but can’t decipher their meaning, you don’t need to ask them directly. We’ve got you covered with an explanation of what these emojis represent.

Arco de color rojo: This emoji, also known as “Tori,” symbolizes the entrance to a sacred place or temple. Typically, it refers to the initiation of a Shinto shrine.

Pequeño botón con letras japonesas: At first glance, this emoji resembles a house. However, when translated, it signifies “agreement” or “union” in Spanish.

Botón de tamaño mediano con letras japonesas: This emoji conveys “congratulations” or “well done” when translated. According to Japanese culture, it represents celebration and is often used when someone achieves a goal.

Líneas onduladas en semicírculo: This peculiar emoji depicts “hot springs” or “thermal baths” (onsen). Upon closer inspection, you’ll notice that the lines represent small waves of steam rising from a tub.

Duende japonés de color rojo: Representing a demon (oni in Japanese), this emoji signifies evil, anger, inappropriate behavior, or mischief. In some regions of Japan, it is also associated with sexual innuendo, although its true meaning relates to protecting against malevolent spirits or negative energies.

It is important to note that these Japanese emojis may not be available on all messaging apps for Android and iOS. Additionally, if you wish to use them on social media, copying and pasting them from an emoji website is usually the most convenient option.

