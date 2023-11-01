WhatsApp Plus: How to Resolve the “Necesitas la aplicación oficial para usar esta cuenta” Message

WhatsApp users worldwide are eager to enhance their experience with additional features such as customizing colors, protecting privacy, and disabling the “typing” indicator. Some opt for WhatsApp Plus, a modified version of the app that provides these desired improvements. However, many users have recently encountered a notification on their devices that reads, “Necesitas la aplicación oficial para usar esta cuenta” (You need the official application to use this account) when using WhatsApp Plus. This can be easily resolved with a few steps.

First, check if there is an available update for the APK you are using or attempting to download. Updating to the latest version of WhatsApp Plus can eliminate the notification. If an update is available, it is recommended to replace the existing version with the updated one.

If the notification continues to appear, consider reinstalling the WhatsApp Plus APK. This can be done uninstalling the current version and then installing the latest version again. Remember to create a backup of your chats before uninstalling the app to prevent any data loss.

Another potential solution is to force close the WhatsApp Plus app or clear its cache. This can be done going to the app settings on your device, finding WhatsApp Plus, and selecting the options to force close or clear the cache.

By following these steps, you can successfully eliminate the “Necesitas la aplicación oficial para usar esta cuenta” message on WhatsApp Plus and continue enjoying the additional features it offers.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is WhatsApp Plus safe to use?

A: WhatsApp Plus is a modified version of the official WhatsApp application and is not developed or endorsed WhatsApp Inc. Thus, there may be potential security risks associated with using WhatsApp Plus. It is advised to exercise caution and use at your own discretion.

Q: Can I transfer my chats from WhatsApp to WhatsApp Plus?

A: Unfortunately, there is no official method to transfer chats between WhatsApp and WhatsApp Plus. When switching between the two, you may lose your chat history.

Q: Will using WhatsApp Plus result in an account ban?

A: WhatsApp has strict policies regarding the use of modified versions of their app. While using WhatsApp Plus does carry a risk of an account ban, it is not guaranteed to happen. Exercise caution and consider the potential consequences before using modified versions of WhatsApp.