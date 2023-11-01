WhatsApp Plus: How to Resolve the “Necesitas la aplicación oficial para usar esta cuenta” Message

WhatsApp Plus has gained popularity among users who desire additional features such as customized color schemes, enhanced privacy settings, and the ability to hide typing indicators. However, some users have encountered a notification that reads, “Necesitas la aplicación oficial para usar esta cuenta” (You need the official application to use this account) on their devices.

To understand the meaning behind this message and find a solution, follow these steps:

1. Check for Updates: Make sure you have the latest version of the WhatsApp Plus APK installed. If there is an update available, replace the old version to ensure compatibility and prevent potential issues.

2. Reinstall WhatsApp Plus: If you continue to receive the notification, uninstall and reinstall the WhatsApp Plus APK. This may help resolve any underlying issues.

3. Clear Cache: Navigate to your device’s settings, find the WhatsApp Plus app, and select “Force Stop” or “Clear Cache.” This action can clear any temporary data or corrupted files that may be causing the error message.

By following these steps, you should be able to eliminate the “Necesitas la aplicación oficial para usar esta cuenta” message on WhatsApp Plus. Remember, it’s essential to stay vigilant and update your APK to avoid compatibility issues and ensure a smooth user experience.

Download the latest version of WhatsApp Plus V50.20 from the official website to benefit from its features and avoid any future disruptions.

FAQs

Can I use WhatsApp Plus without the official WhatsApp application?

No, the “Necesitas la aplicación oficial para usar esta cuenta” message indicates that you need to have the official WhatsApp application installed in order to use WhatsApp Plus. Make sure you have both applications on your device.

Will I lose my chat history if I reinstall WhatsApp Plus?

No, your chat history should remain intact even if you uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp Plus. However, it’s always a good practice to back up your chats before making any changes to your messaging app.

Is WhatsApp Plus safe to use?

WhatsApp Plus is a modified version of the original WhatsApp application and is not developed or endorsed WhatsApp Inc. Therefore, its safety and security cannot be guaranteed. It’s important to be cautious when using third-party applications and to download them from trusted sources.