WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Group Chats: Wave Icon Enables Group Voice Calls

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application, has recently launched an exciting update for its Beta program. This update includes a new wave icon specifically designed for group chats. After successfully completing the testing phase, the feature is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks for iOS and Android devices. So, what exactly does this new function do?

WhatsApp has made improvements to the audio messaging feature in group chats introducing a distinctive wave icon. This icon resembles a sound wave, akin to a song or a musical tone. Its purpose is to enable users to make group voice calls without interrupting the conversation flow.

By tapping on the wave icon, users can initiate a group voice call effortlessly. This new feature allows anyone in the group to join and contribute with their own audio message. It’s worth noting that if a voice message remains unattended in the group chat, it will automatically end after 60 minutes. However, users can initiate another group voice call whenever they desire.

One of the key advantages of this improvement, as stated WhatsApp, is that users can initiate a voice call without triggering individual phone notifications for every participant. Instead, participants will receive an automatic notification when a new group voice chat is initiated, and a small thumbnail image representing an audio message will appear.

It is important to emphasize that WhatsApp’s group voice chats are protected end-to-end encryption. This ensures that only the participants of a call can listen to its contents. Additionally, those who are not currently participating in the voice chat can view the list of participants from the chat header or the “Calls” tab, giving them the flexibility to join or leave at any time.

The new wave icon feature in WhatsApp will be activated for group chats consisting of 33 to 128 members. Currently, it is not available on linked devices and can only be accessed through mobile phones. This exciting group voice chat feature, represented the wave icon, is compatible with iOS and Android devices. While the update has passed the testing stage, it is still being rolled out gradually. To enjoy this new feature, ensure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your mobile device.

