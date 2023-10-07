A Simple Guide to WhatsApp’s New Flag Icon Feature

WhatsApp is known for constantly innovating its communication features, but sometimes it can be difficult to keep up with all the updates. One new feature that you may have noticed is the flag icon in messages. What does it mean and how do you use it? Let’s find out.

The flag icon in WhatsApp messages indicates the “Keep in chat” feature. It appears at the bottom of a message bubble that you or someone else has saved. This feature is similar to the “Starred messages” function, which highlights selected texts, but it can only be applied in certain conversations.

The flag icon is only visible in conversations where temporary messages are enabled. Temporary messages are texts that disappear after a set period of time. However, with the “Keep in chat” feature, you now have the option to preserve a specific message in the chat simply tapping the flag icon.

This feature has been available since April 2023, and WhatsApp introduced it through their digital blog. According to WhatsApp’s announcement, they wanted users to have control over how their messages are retained in a chat. If you decide to enable the “Keep in chat” feature for a message, other participants in the conversation will be able to see that the message has been saved. However, the sender has the authority to revoke this function if they change their mind.

It’s important to note that if you choose to disable the “Keep in chat” feature for a message, it cannot be recovered. The message will be deleted once the timer for temporary messages expires. This ensures that you have the final say in protecting the messages you send.

So, the next time you see the flag icon in a WhatsApp message, you’ll know what it means. Whether it’s for important educational or work-related messages, or simply to remember a sweet phrase someone sent you, the “Keep in chat” feature can come in handy.

