New WhatsApp Feature Allows Users to Flag Important Messages

In a recent update, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to flag specific messages with a flag icon. This feature can only be activated if the option to disable disappearing messages is enabled.

The flag icon appears next to the flagged message, indicating that even if the rest of the conversation disappears due to the disappearing messages setting, that particular message will remain visible.

Unlike the temporary messages feature that automatically deletes messages after a certain period of time, the flagging feature provides users with more control over which messages they want to keep permanently. It allows users to prioritize and easily access important information within a chat.

To activate this feature, users need to enable disappearing messages for the chat in which they want to flag a message. They can then select the desired contact, go to the options menu, navigate to the temporary messages setting, and choose the desired duration of message visibility.

Once the setting is enabled, users can go to the conversation, press and hold the message they want to flag, and a dropdown menu will appear. The menu will offer the option to “Flag” or “Keep” the message, depending on the type of device being used.

This new feature provides users with greater flexibility in managing their conversations and ensuring important messages are easily accessible. It enhances the overall user experience of WhatsApp, making it more convenient and efficient for users to navigate through their chats.