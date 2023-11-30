WhatsApp Backup Changes: What You Need to Know

WhatsApp, the popular messaging tool used millions of people worldwide, has announced changes to its backup system that may affect Android users. Starting from December 2023, WhatsApp Beta users will experience these changes, followed all Android users in 2024.

Previously, users could easily create backups of their WhatsApp conversations and store them in their Google accounts without any storage limit. However, Google has decided to change their policy and will now count WhatsApp backups towards overall storage usage, similar to other mobile platforms.

As a result, users will need to ensure they have enough storage space in their Google accounts to continue saving their WhatsApp data. If not, they may have to consider paying for additional storage. The changes will first impact WhatsApp Beta users on December 1, 2023.

Google offers 15 GB of free storage shared between Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos for personal accounts. It is crucial for users to monitor their available storage and delete unnecessary files to make room for their WhatsApp backups.

To check your storage status on Google, you can use the user-friendly storage manager tool provided Google One. Simply log in to your account, go to the main page, and you will see the percentage of storage used. From there, you can easily manage and delete files to free up space.

By staying aware of your storage availability and managing it effectively, you can ensure the safety of your WhatsApp backups and other important data on your Android device. Don’t risk losing valuable information – take control of your storage now.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I still create WhatsApp backups after the changes?

Yes, you can still create backups, but you need to make sure you have enough storage space in your Google account.

2. When will the changes take effect?

The changes will start on December 1, 2023, for WhatsApp Beta users, and in 2024 for all Android users.

3. How much storage does Google offer for free?

Google provides 15 GB of free storage that is shared between Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos for personal accounts.

4. What happens if I run out of storage space in my Google account?

If you run out of storage space, you will have to either delete unnecessary files or consider purchasing additional storage from Google.

5. Will this change affect iOS users?

No, these changes only apply to Android users.