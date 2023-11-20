WhatsApp Introduces New Feature: Channels for Enhanced Communication

WhatsApp has recently rolled out a series of updates aimed at improving the user experience. From HD photos to chat blocking and horizontal video calls, the instant messaging app has implemented several enhancements. However, one of the most attention-grabbing updates has been the introduction of channels.

Channels are a unidirectional broadcasting tool that allows administrators to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls to their subscribers. This new feature enables users to follow channels on topics of interest and create their own to share information that may appeal to others.

Unlike the initial confusion surrounding the purpose of channels, the reception has been mixed among users. Some were initially puzzled the new addition, while others found it disruptive to the app’s design. Previously, WhatsApp statuses were displayed vertically, but with the recent update, they now share a tab with channels and have undergone a design modification. Subscribing to a channel means statuses will appear horizontally, resembling the format of Instagram stories.

However, if you no longer wish to follow any channels, WhatsApp will prioritize statuses and revert them to their original vertical format. It’s important to note that deleting your own channel is necessary to achieve this.

If you’re interested in creating your own channel to share valuable information, here’s how:

For Android devices:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the “Updates” tab.

2. Tap on the “+” icon and select “New channel.”

3. Follow the instructions displayed on the screen to set up your channel.

4. Customize your channel adding a name, description, and icon.

5. Tap “Create channel” to finalize.

For iOS devices:

1. Open WhatsApp and navigate to the “Updates” tab.

2. Tap on the “+” icon and select “Create channel.”

3. Follow the instructions provided to set up your channel.

4. Personalize your channel adding a name, description, and icon.

5. Tap “Create channel” to complete the process.

With these steps, you can begin sharing content or following other channels. However, if the channel feature does not meet your needs, you can always revert to the previous design.

FAQ:

Q: What are channels on WhatsApp?

A: Channels are a tool that allows administrators to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls unidirectionally to their subscribers.

Q: Can I create my own channel on WhatsApp?

A: Yes, you can create your own channel to share information that may be of interest to others.

Q: How can I customize my WhatsApp channel?

A: You can customize your channel adding a name, description, and icon of your choice.

Q: Can I revert back to the previous WhatsApp design?

A: Yes, if you no longer wish to follow channels, WhatsApp will prioritize statuses and return them to their original vertical format. Deleting your own channel is necessary to achieve this.