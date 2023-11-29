Disturbing Content Circulated in WhatsApp Group Chats among School Students

New Concerns Arise as Students Share Violent and Pornographic Content in WhatsApp Chats

In recent weeks, disturbing reports have emerged from different regions in Spain regarding the inclusion of school students, as young as 12 years old, in WhatsApp group chats where extremely explicit and violent content, including child pornography, is being shared. These conversations contain images of murders, executions, as well as messages promoting sexist, racist, and homophobic attitudes. Notably, these groups are predominantly male, and their formation follows a similar pattern across various cases: one or multiple minors create the chat and gradually add their classmates, often from the same school.

While some participants simply share such aggressive content for shock value or to provoke a reaction, local authorities have been inundated with complaints about the existence of these groups throughout the years. However, the issue has gained more attention recently due to WhatsApp’s increase in the number of participants allowed in each chat, which reached a maximum of one thousand members a year ago. Consequently, there is a higher likelihood that a parent or responsible adult will become aware of these chats and report them.

The Superintendent of the Central Cybercrime Unit, Eduardo Casas, explains that the purpose of these groups is to shock and secure attention. Aside from violent and pornographic materials, discussions pertaining to eating disorders, such as anorexia and bulimia, have also been observed. These topics are often referred to using coded language to circumvent online censorship.

These incidents are not exclusive to WhatsApp; similar short-lived groups with similar objectives have existed on other online platforms for years. Casas emphasizes that the current problem lies in the sheer magnitude of these groups. As technology becomes more easily accessible to minors without adequate supervision, young people can easily invite each other to join these groups. Typically, these groups originate within a school environment and may eventually extend to other educational institutions when participants invite friends or siblings. Unfortunately, some parents believe removing their child from the group is sufficient and fail to report the issue to authorities, allowing the problem to persist.

FAQ:

1. What kind of content is being shared in these WhatsApp group chats?

These chats contain violent and pornographic content, including images of murders, executions, and explicit material involving children.

2. How are these groups formed?

Typically, one or multiple minors create the chat and gradually add their classmates, often from the same school, until it eventually expands to other educational institutions through invitations.

3. Are adult predators involved in these groups?

While groomers are not typically present in these chats, some minors may invite adults they know from other contexts, although it is more common for young people to invite friends of similar age.

4. Why are adolescents interested in sharing violent content?

According to researchers, adolescents may seek attention engaging in disruptive behaviors during this stage of development. Moreover, they learn that sharing violent content can lead to social success in an era where provocative and denigrating content often goes viral.

5. How do these groups affect young people?

Participating in these groups can desensitize young people to violence and lead them to commit illegal activities, such as the distribution of child pornography.

