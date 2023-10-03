WhatsApp Will Introduce Blue Verification Check for Channels

WhatsApp, a subsidiary of Meta (formerly Facebook), is gradually unifying the identity of its various platforms. In line with this, the popular messaging app will soon introduce the blue verification check, which is currently present on some Facebook and Instagram profiles, to its own platform. The purpose of this feature is to allow users to easily identify businesses, public figures, and organizations.

This verification check will be visible on WhatsApp’s recent addition, the channels. These channels serve as an alternative to Telegram channels and aim to become a platform where users can share news and stay updated. With this new feature, both companies and media outlets will have a new method to communicate with their followers.

Currently, verified channels on WhatsApp can be identified a green badge, the characteristic color of the app. However, in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.23.20.18), which can be found on the Google Play Store, it appears that the green badge will be replaced with a blue verification mark.

Further details on how the green badge will be replaced the blue verification mark are limited. The goal seems to be standardizing the color of the verification badge across all Meta-owned applications. By aligning the icon with the Meta brand, WhatsApp aims to create a consistent visual identity across the Meta platforms.

Overall, this update reflects Meta’s ongoing efforts to streamline and unify its various platforms under a shared visual identity. With the introduction of the blue verification check for channels, WhatsApp users will have an easier time identifying trusted businesses, public figures, and organizations.

