LinkedIn Learning: The Ultimate Tool for Professionals

LinkedIn is widely known as one of the most important social platforms for professionals, providing a space for networking and job opportunities. However, beyond being a social network, LinkedIn also offers other valuable tools, one of which is LinkedIn Learning.

LinkedIn Learning is an online training program designed to help professionals develop new skills and enhance their knowledge. In 2015, LinkedIn Corporation acquired the website “Lynda.com,” which focused on online courses in software, business, and creativity. This acquisition led to the creation of LinkedIn Learning.

LinkedIn Learning offers a wide range of courses in various technological, business, and creative fields. These courses are created experienced specialists and provide users with the opportunity to acquire new knowledge and skills. Upon completion of a course, users receive a certificate that can be included in their professional profile.

Access to LinkedIn Learning is available to all LinkedIn users. While LinkedIn Premium subscribers have free access to this service, those with free LinkedIn accounts need to subscribe to the training program. There are two subscription options – monthly and annual – with prices varying depending on the chosen plan.

One of the great advantages of LinkedIn Learning is the flexibility it offers. Users can learn at their own pace and from anywhere. The courses are designed to be short and dynamic, catering to users’ individual learning needs. Some courses even offer audio and video formats or can be accessed as podcasts. In addition, LinkedIn Learning provides offline resources for users to study without an internet connection.

LinkedIn Learning stands out among other online learning platforms due to its extensive course catalog, high-quality content, and the ability for users to learn flexibly. It also allows users to directly connect with course instructors for additional assistance.

If you’re considering using LinkedIn Learning, you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial. After the trial period ends, there will be an automatic renewal based on your chosen payment method.

In conclusion, LinkedIn Learning is an invaluable tool for professionals seeking to enhance their skillset and knowledge in today’s competitive job market. With its wide range of courses, flexibility, and expert instructors, LinkedIn Learning is highly recommended for anyone looking to boost their professional development.

