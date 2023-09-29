Understanding the Meaning of the Flag Icon in WhatsApp Messages

WhatsApp users may have noticed a small flag icon added after certain messages. Many have wondered about the purpose of this “flag,” but its function is straightforward.

Before diving into the flag’s significance, let’s first review a WhatsApp feature called “Temporary Messages.” As the name implies, it allows users to assign an expiration date to all messages within a conversation, so they are automatically deleted after a certain period of time.

To activate temporary messages, you can tap on the conversation’s name in WhatsApp and then find the “Temporary Messages” option in the menu that appears. From there, you can choose a message expiration date of 1, 7, or 90 days.

This feature prevents accumulation of too many messages over time in a group or individual conversation, thereby preventing storage overload on iPhones. It is recommended to use this feature to avoid issues with WhatsApp backups in the long run.

However, users also have the option to preserve specific messages andpass the expiration date. To do this, tap on a message to access its menu, and you will find the option to preserve it. These preserved messages are marked with a flag icon.

If you come across messages with the flag icon in your conversations, it means that one of the conversation members has chosen to preserve that message. Only one member needs to preserve it for all participants to see it.

It’s important not to confuse preserved messages with starred messages, which are marked with a star symbol instead of a flag. Starred messages serve the purpose of highlighting specific messages when clearing a chat. In the conversation properties, you can find all the starred and preserved messages neatly categorized.

