WhatsApp, the well-known instant messaging application, contains a series of functions that many users are already familiar with, but some go unnoticed and their full potential is not realized. This is the case with spy mode, which allows you to observe someone else’s conversations.

It is important to note that if you want to review someone’s chats, it is best to ask for the corresponding permissions, as doing so without their consent could be considered a privacy violation.

To activate spy mode, you do not need to download any third-party programs or applications. In reality, these are usually installed on mobile devices to steal your data and use it for spam-related activities.

To activate this functionality, first, you will need to access the phone you want to spy on, open the WhatsApp application, and click on ‘Settings’. There, you will find the option of ‘Linked Devices’, which will allow you to link the number of the person you want to activate spy mode for. At that moment, you should click on ‘QR Code’ and accept the terms of use (if the application has been recently installed).

Next, click on the three dots in the upper corner and select ‘Link a Device’. The next step is to scan the QR code with the other device, and all the conversations will be copied to you. This option allows you to have WhatsApp on two devices, so you can view the messages of the person you want. However, this option only appears when you first install WhatsApp, accept all the terms and conditions, and remove the SIM card or NanoSIM from the mobile phone.

In conclusion, activating spy mode on WhatsApp can be done without the need for third-party applications, as long as you have access to the phone you want to spy on. However, it is important to respect the privacy of others and obtain their consent before doing so.

Definitions:

– Spy mode: The functionality in WhatsApp that allows users to observe someone else’s conversations without their knowledge or consent.