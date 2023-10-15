How to Activate WhatsApp’s “Companion Mode” on Multiple Devices

WhatsApp, since its launch in 2009, has become one of the most popular and versatile messaging applications in the world. Its wide range of features has allowed users to maintain efficient communication with their contacts, contributing to its success over the years. Beyond being a platform for personal conversations, it has evolved into a valuable work tool for many people.

One of its latest features is the “companion mode,” which allows users to link their WhatsApp account on two devices simultaneously. This feature is part of the “multidevice mode” recently developed Meta. Activating the “companion mode” on your phone is simple and can provide additional convenience and flexibility in managing your WhatsApp account.

To begin, make sure that the devices you want to use have the same operating system. Once you have logged in on the secondary phone, you will be able to access your chats, send and receive messages, and use other app functions without an active internet connection on the primary device.

Here is a step-by-step guide to activating the “companion mode” on your phone:

1. Open the WhatsApp application on the secondary device to generate a QR code.

2. On the device with your original account, access the “Settings” section.

3. Click on the “Linked Devices” option, located in the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.

4. Choose “Link a Device.”

5. Scan the QR code that was generated on the secondary device to connect with your WhatsApp chats and messages.

6. All your conversations will be automatically synchronized between the two devices where the app is installed and linked. Messages and calls will also continue to be protected end-to-end encryption.

The “companion mode” of WhatsApp has gained popularity due to its ability to adapt to the diverse needs of its users. For those with multiple devices, linking their WhatsApp account on more than one phone provides greater flexibility and convenience. This can be especially useful in situations where quick switching between personal and work devices is necessary.

By activating the “companion mode,” users can maintain confidential conversations on a specific device, ensuring security and privacy. Whether you need to juggle between different devices or simply want to have your WhatsApp account accessible on multiple phones, the “companion mode” offers a practical solution for seamless communication.

