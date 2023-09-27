WhatsApp Introduces “Modo Apagar” Feature to Silence Notifications

WhatsApp has become one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, revolutionizing the way we communicate in this digital age. Not only does it allow for the exchange of text messages, but it also facilitates the sharing of images, videos, documents, and even voice and video calls. Its success lies in its user-friendly interface, cross-platform compatibility, and focus on conversation privacy.

One of the recent features that WhatsApp introduced is “Modo Apagar” (also known as “Modo Descanso” on Android devices). This feature allows users to mute all app notifications for a specified period of time. This means that you will not receive sound alerts, vibrations, or notifications on your phone screen every time someone sends you a message. It is especially useful when you need to focus on work, study, or simply enjoy uninterrupted free time.

To activate “Modo Apagar” on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp on your phone and tap the three-dot icon in the upper right corner (Android) or the Settings option in the lower right corner (iPhone). Go to the “Notifications” section and look for the “Modo Apagar” or “Modo Descanso” option. Enable this feature and choose the duration for which it will be active, ranging from 15 minutes to 8 hours.

With this new feature, WhatsApp continues to innovate and enhance the user experience. It offers greater control over notifications, allowing users to decide when they want to be available and when they need uninterrupted time. Whether for work or personal reasons, “Modo Apagar” provides a flexible solution for managing communication on WhatsApp.

