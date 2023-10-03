WhatsApp Web vs WhatsApp Desktop: What are the Differences?

WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop are two applications developed WhatsApp that allow users to access their accounts from their computers. Although both allow users to send messages and make calls from a larger device than a mobile phone, there are some differences between these two applications.

WhatsApp’s dominance among instant messaging apps has led the company, owned Meta (formerly known as Facebook), to enable access to its platform from virtually any device, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and computers.

If you want to use WhatsApp on your PC, the company offers two ways to do it. The first is through WhatsApp Web, a browser-based version of the app where you need to scan a QR code from your phone to log in.

The other way is through WhatsApp Desktop, which is basically a native app for computers. You need to download it to your computer and again scan the QR code to access your profile.

While it may seem that they are almost identical, there are some differences between them. WhatsApp Web runs in a web browser, making it dependent on the browser, while Desktop is independent. Desktop is a native app, so it has more features. For example, it provides desktop notifications and offers faster and direct access to the app.

Moreover, since it is an installed app on your computer, Desktop provides more security giving you more control over your environment. Therefore, if you are starting or already using WhatsApp frequently on your computer, it is best to download the WhatsApp Desktop app.

