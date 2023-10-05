Kirk Cousins Aims to Extend His Football Career and Inspire His Sons

Kirk Cousins, the NFL quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, has set his sights on playing high-level football for as long as possible. He understands the sacrifices and challenges that come with the sport but hopes to continue pushing his physical limits and recovering quickly after games. Cousins trains with his trainer, Cook, several times a week at his home to achieve these goals.

By extending his career, Cousins also hopes to create lasting memories for his sons, Cooper (6) and Turner (4), who will remember his playing days. He acknowledges the highs and lows of game days and believes that his wife Julie is the true judge of how well he copes with them.

Cousins is known for his longevity in his position, joining the ranks of quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford, Andy Dalton, and Russell Wilson, who have played more regular-season snaps than him. However, he recognizes that longevity often comes with changes to one’s surroundings, and he is grateful to have the same play caller, O’Connell, for consecutive seasons, something he hasn’t experienced since his time with Sean McVay.

Cousins attributes his success this year to the benefits of continuity, comparing his understanding of the offense to that of an advanced-level collegiate student. He feels confident in his knowledge of the system and appreciates having deep discussions about the intricacies of the game.

In conclusion, Kirk Cousins is determined to prolong his football career and inspire his sons with his passion and dedication to the sport. He recognizes the challenges that come with it but remains committed to pushing his physical limits and recovering effectively after games.

Sources:

– [URL OF SOURCE ARTICLE]