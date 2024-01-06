Efforts to Secure Classical Computer Systems from Quantum Computing Threats

A significant concern in the field of computer security is the potential for quantum computing to break classical encryption systems. However, researchers and experts are actively working towards developing quantum-resistant cryptosystems and securing classical computer systems in anticipation of future quantum threats.

The discovery that quantum computers could crack current cryptographic systems has spurred research into post-quantum cryptosystems. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. is tracking the development of secure quantum-resistant standards. Riverlane, a research company, is focused on solving the quantum computing’s defining challenge: error correction. They are building a quantum error correction stack that will enable fault-tolerant quantum computing.

The estimation of resources required for different quantum computing applications plays a crucial role in their development. Additionally, the search for new quantum algorithms that are better than existing ones is a significant constraint in this field. It is essential to build quantum computers that can perform tasks beyond the capabilities of classical supercomputers.

To address the quantum threat to classical cryptography, researchers and companies are developing security measures and updated standards. Rambus, for example, has introduced its Quantum Safe Engine (QSE) for integration into hardware security elements. The QSE utilizes NIST-selected quantum-resistant algorithms to protect systems from potential attacks quantum computers.

Adapting to the quantum threat also requires updating the entire internet infrastructure and key exchange mechanisms used in browsers. CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium are potential replacements for current cryptographic standards, designed to be quantum-safe.

Hardware-level security is considered essential in the face of quantum threats. Critical cryptographic operations should be performed using tamper-resistant hardware. It is crucial for any added security measures, whether in hardware or software, to not impede performance.

While quantum computing presents a threat to classical cryptography, experts believe that in the longer term, it can also be valuable for identifying security vulnerabilities. Ultimately, securing classical systems from quantum computing threats requires collaboration and ongoing efforts from the technical community.