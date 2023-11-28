New Cryptographic Risk Assessment Solution CipherInsights Gains Traction in Data Security Industry

Quantum Xchange, a leading provider of encryption solutions, has reported strong demand and early success for its cryptographic discovery and risk assessment tool CipherInsights. Since its launch in June 2023, CipherInsights has gained popularity among Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) professionals who are looking to enhance network security and meet stringent data security and privacy standards.

CipherInsights has attracted interest from heavily regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and government. These industries recognize the need for advanced technology solutions to address the vulnerabilities in their cybersecurity policies, particularly regarding the use and management of cryptography throughout their organizations.

The tool is especially appealing to government agencies and federal integrators aiming to comply with House Resolution 7535. Additionally, nearly half of CipherInsights’ active engagements are driven organizations seeking to fulfill PCI-DSS v4 cryptographic inventory requirements or achieve continuous monitoring through managed detection and response capabilities.

CipherInsights provides continuous risk monitoring, audit, and reporting functionalities, which are highly valued cyber insurance underwriters and policyholders. The tool enables organizations to quickly determine compliance with industry and government regulations, providing actionable intelligence for enterprises. CipherInsights also identifies quantum-vulnerable public key encryption for eventual replacement, making it a crucial component in achieving cryptographic resiliency through policy control and management.

Unlike traditional scanning tools, CipherInsights operates as a passive listener on the network, leveraging a virtual appliance that connects to a packet broker or SPAN/TAP port. It analyzes traffic in real-time, classifying and identifying encryption methods used servers and clients. This approach gives users immediate insights into the effectiveness of their encryption infrastructure and facilitates targeted remediation efforts.

CipherInsights offers several key features, including:

– Identification of outdated protocols and weakly signed certificates

– Detection of suspicious encrypted traffic

– Alerting on unencrypted user authentication and database communication

– Cataloging and prioritization of cryptographic risks based on the zero-trust framework

– Generation of detailed reports for regulatory compliance and internal audits

– Policy enforcement and progress tracking towards crypto-agility

– Preparation for the adoption of NIST-standardized Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC)

With CipherInsights, organizations can effectively mitigate cryptographic risks, ensure compliance with regulations, and pave the way for future-proof data protection.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who can benefit from CipherInsights?

CipherInsights is beneficial for organizations across various industries, particularly finance, healthcare, and government, that prioritize data security and must comply with rigorous privacy standards.

2. What makes CipherInsights unique?

CipherInsights is distinguished its real-time risk monitoring and assessment capabilities, its ability to analyze network traffic for encryption effectiveness, and its comprehensive reporting features that facilitate compliance with regulatory requirements.

3. How does CipherInsights help organizations achieve crypto-agility?

CipherInsights assists organizations in identifying outdated encryption protocols and prepares them for the adoption of NIST-standardized Post Quantum Cryptography, ensuring that their data remains secure against evolving threats.

Sources:

– Quantum Xchange