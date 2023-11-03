New Cryptography Claims: Smartphone May Crack RSA-2048 Encryption

Dr. Ed Gerck, a prominent research scientist, has stirred up controversy with his recent claims that a commercial smartphone or Linux computer can crack RSA-2048 encryption. While many skeptics doubt the validity of these claims, it is worth noting that the world has yet to fully transition to encryption technology that is secure for the post-quantum era.

According to Gerck, the ability to crack RSA encryption keys stems from a mathematical technique that has been hidden for over 2,500 years. Interestingly, no cryogenics or special materials were needed to achieve this feat. Instead, Gerck suggests that a system based on quantum mechanics, different from Shor’s algorithm, was utilized and can run on ordinary devices such as a smartphone or PC.

BankInfoSecurity, seeking more information, reached out to Gerck for evidence to support his breakthrough. Gerck shared an abstract of his forthcoming research paper, which indicates that his approach diverges from traditional methods. Alan Woodward, a professor of computer science, confirmed that Gerck’s claims about Shor’s algorithm are accurate, as no existing quantum computer has enough gates to implement it and break RSA-2048.

Despite these acknowledgments, Woodward expressed doubts about the abstract, stating that it appears to be “all theory proving various conjectures” and that the proofs are questionable. Other skeptics quoted in the BankInfoSecurity report voiced similar sentiments, with many awaiting further details and evidence before drawing any conclusions.

Despite the ongoing skepticism, Gerck has been engaging with the community, answering their queries on his LinkedIn post in anticipation of his paper’s publication. He has also sparked controversy challenging the interpretations of superposition and entanglement in quantum computing put forth companies like IBM and Google.

Gerck’s claims are particularly intriguing considering his background as the developer of a post-quantum, HIPAA-compliant, end-to-end, patent-free, export-free, secure online solution for cryptography. If his RSA-2048 cracking claims prove to be true, his solution could potentially replace the current RSA encryption. However, this also raises questions about whether these claims are merely a publicity stunt for his product.

It remains to be seen how this RSA-2048 cracking story will unfold. The scrutiny and verification of these headline claims are crucial, as they could have significant implications for our lives and the future of encryption.

