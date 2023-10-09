How to Watch Quantum of Solace on Amazon Prime Video

News
Tanya King

If you’re a fan of the James Bond franchise and want to watch Quantum of Solace, you’re in luck! The 2008 spy film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Quantum of Solace is the twenty-second installment in the James Bond series and serves as a sequel to Casino Royale.

The movie follows the story of James Bond as he embarks on a mission to stop a mysterious organization from taking control of Bolivia’s natural reserves. To accomplish this, Bond teams up with Olga Kurylenko’s character, Camille. The film, directed Marc Forster, stars Daniel Craig as James Bond, Mathieu Amalric as Dominic Greene, and Olga Kurylenko as Camille.

If you want to watch Quantum of Solace on Amazon Prime Video, here’s how:

  1. Go to Amazon Prime Video
  2. Select ‘Sign in’ and ‘Create your Amazon account’ if you don’t have an account
  3. Sign up for a Prime Video membership:
    • $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership
    • $8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership

Amazon Prime Video is a streaming service offered Amazon. It provides access to a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. With a Prime Video membership, you can enjoy Quantum of Solace and many other titles.

So, grab your popcorn and get ready to enjoy the thrilling adventures of James Bond in Quantum of Solace streaming on Amazon Prime Video!

