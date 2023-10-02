New Algorithm Could Lower the Barrier for Quantum Computers to Crack Encryption

One of the most promising applications of quantum computers is their ability to crack encryption, posing a major threat to current cryptographic schemes. While the exact utility of quantum computers is still uncertain, their potential to render existing encryption useless is a cause for concern.

Traditionally, mathematical puzzles that underpin encryption schemes are virtually unsolvable for classical computers, making them highly secure. However, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could easily solve these puzzles, compromising online security.

Currently, quantum processors are not powerful enough to break encryption on a large scale. However, a new algorithm discovered New York University computer scientist Oded Regev could change that. Regev has reworked the popular Shor’s algorithm, designed Peter Shor in 1994, which can solve complex problems like prime factoring using quantum phenomena.

Shor’s algorithm is a major concern for security experts, as it can factorize large numbers used in encryption schemes. However, Regev’s algorithm could significantly reduce the number of logical steps required to find prime factors, thereby reducing the number of qubits needed to execute the algorithm.

The main advantage of Regev’s algorithm is that it carries out smaller multiplications of many numbers rather than large multiplications of a single number. Additionally, it employs classical algorithms to process the outputs, further reducing the qubit requirements.

Regev estimates that his algorithm could reduce the number of gates required two to three orders of magnitude for a 2048-bit number. This breakthrough could potentially allow smaller quantum computers to crack RSA encryption, which relies on 2048-bit keys.

However, there are practical limitations to Regev’s algorithm. It remains uncertain if the optimizations developed for Shor’s algorithm would work for this new approach. Additionally, Regev’s algorithm appears to require quantum memory, which could decrease its computational advantage.

Despite these challenges, the discovery of Regev’s algorithm is a reminder that the threat quantum computers pose to encryption is constantly evolving. Transitioning to post-quantum schemes becomes even more crucial in ensuring online security.

Sources: Science, arXiv