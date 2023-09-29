Qualcomm Releases New Spatial Computing Platforms for Mixed Reality and Smart Glasses

Qualcomm has unveiled two new spatial computing platforms, namely Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 and Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1, which are expected to power the next generation of mixed reality (MR), virtual reality (VR) devices, and smart glasses. The technology company has already made significant progress in this field, with Meta recently launching the Meta Quest 3 VR headset and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, both of which utilize Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon platforms.

The Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform combines premium MR and VR technology into a single-chip architecture, resulting in thinner and more comfortable headsets that no longer require an external battery pack. Qualcomm has also made improvements to deliver a lag-free experience, offering 2.5 times higher GPU performance and 8 times better AI capabilities. Importantly, the platform allows virtual content to blend seamlessly with the physical world, enabling users to transition smoothly between MR and VR experiences. This presents numerous opportunities for industries such as tourism, where digital information and content can be anchored to specific locations or attractions.

On the other hand, the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Platform is the first dedicated processor designed for sleek smart glasses. Users can capture, share, and even live-stream directly from their glasses. The platform also boasts on-device artificial intelligence capabilities, enabling personal assistant experiences, visual search, audio quality enhancement, and real-time translation. With the ability to overlay digital content, including videos, onto the user’s view, the platform opens up possibilities for various business use cases.

Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, CTO at Meta and Head of Reality Labs, expressed his excitement about the partnership with Qualcomm, stating that they are working together to develop future technologies in mixed reality and smart glasses. Qualcomm’s collaboration with Meta and other XR players is essential in defining next-generation technologies that deliver breakthroughs in power, performance, and AI.

Qualcomm’s latest spatial computing platforms position Snapdragon as the preferred platform in the industry. The company already collaborates with prominent brands such as Samsung, OPPO, Niantic, and Meta. The merging of physical and digital spaces offers Qualcomm significant opportunities for growth and innovation.

