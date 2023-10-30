Boosting Professional Impact: Leveraging LinkedIn for Advertising Professionals

In today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, establishing an online presence has become a necessity for advertising professionals aiming to stand out. LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking site, has emerged as an essential tool for promoting recognition, fostering connections, gaining insights, and seizing new opportunities.

Maurício Felício, a communication and advertising professor at the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM) and head of media at Energy BBDO, emphasizes the distinctive nature of LinkedIn compared to other social media platforms. He points out that LinkedIn provides a unique platform for showcasing content. This network holds immense potential for amplifying a professional’s work results, showcasing campaigns, and presenting projects to the right professional audience.

Exploring the effective utilization of LinkedIn in the routine of advertising agencies, the team at propmark interviewed representatives from Fbiz, VMLY&R, and Artplan, who shared their experiences and perspectives.

Paulo Loeb, CEO of Fbiz, has been using LinkedIn for over a decade and considers it to be the only social media platform he consistently engages with. Loeb explains, “From a business reputation standpoint, LinkedIn is the place where I can connect with professionals who are relevant to Fbiz.”

Professor Maurício Felício highlights that the reach of one’s LinkedIn posts directly depends on the quality of their connections. He states, “Engaging content requires a qualified network.”

Loeb emphasizes the value of targeted advertising on LinkedIn, as it allows for strategic message delivery and amplification. Additionally, he points out that ‘The B2B Institute,’ a LinkedIn initiative featuring organized content in the form of videos and texts, offers yet another avenue for businesses to explore.

Leandro Fonseca, Director of Media at VMLY&R, emphasizes LinkedIn’s role as a support platform for clients with a B2B focus. With access to qualified audiences, communication can be precisely directed towards decision-makers. Fonseca adds, “Brands also have an exclusive content tab on LinkedIn tailored for this purpose, which is an important tool. In November, we plan to expand our lead generation tests.”

According to Felício, LinkedIn thrives on energy and initiative. “It’s a great platform for amplifying campaigns, but it’s not enough to just share content there and expect it to automatically resonate across all channels. LinkedIn is part of the ecosystem and plays an important role, but it’s not the sole place to showcase campaigns.”

Joana Chulam, National Media and Business Director at Artplan, emphasizes the importance of agency collaboration, client involvement, and the active sharing of campaign details. For Chulam, this dynamic engagement serves as a “kick-off” within the corporate world, demonstrating the team’s commitment and dedication to ensuring the success of the initiative.

LinkedIn has become an invaluable asset for advertising professionals, providing a powerful platform to build networks, showcase work, and connect with the right audience. Leveraging this platform effectively requires not only consistent sharing of content but also a thoughtful and strategic approach to engagement.