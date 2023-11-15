Qual A Idade Do Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi’s Age: A Football Phenomenon

Introduction

Lionel Messi, often regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, has captivated fans around the world with his exceptional skills and unrivaled talent. As the Argentine superstar continues to dominate the sport, many wonder about his age and how it has influenced his remarkable career.

How old is Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina. As of now, he is 34 years old. Messi’s age is a testament to his longevity in the sport, as he has been playing at the highest level for over two decades.

Early Career

Messi’s journey to football stardom began at a young age. He joined the prestigious FC Barcelona youth academy, La Masia, at the age of 13. His exceptional skills quickly caught the attention of coaches and scouts, and he made his first-team debut for Barcelona at the age of 17.

Professional Success

Since his debut, Messi has achieved unparalleled success in his career. He has won numerous domestic and international titles with Barcelona, including ten La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles. Additionally, he has been awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or, given to the world’s best player, a record-breaking seven times.

FAQ

Q: What is Lionel Messi’s current club?

A: After spending his entire professional career at Barcelona, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in August 2021.

Q: How long has Messi played for the Argentine national team?

A: Messi made his debut for the Argentine national team in 2005 and has represented his country in multiple Copa America and FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Q: Has Messi ever won an international trophy with Argentina?

A: Despite coming close on several occasions, Messi won his first major international trophy with Argentina in July 2021 when they clinched the Copa America title.

Conclusion

Lionel Messi’s age is a testament to his enduring brilliance on the football field. As he continues to defy expectations and break records, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing more of his extraordinary performances. Whether he is 24 or 34, Messi’s impact on the sport remains unparalleled, solidifying his status as a true football phenomenon.