Qrypt Achieves Key Milestone in Advancing Quantum-Secure Encryption

Qrypt, a leading advocate for quantum-secure encryption, has achieved a significant milestone through its Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Los Alamos National Labs (LANL). This collaboration represents a crucial step in translating theoretical research on quantum randomness into practical, commercially viable solutions.

The foundation of digital security lies in the unpredictability of random numbers used in encryption. However, traditional methods often fall short in generating truly unpredictable numbers, allowing potential threats to exploit patterns and compromise sensitive data. Qrypt has pioneered an innovative solution that leverages the inherent unpredictability of quantum mechanics to produce genuine random numbers.

Through the partnership with LANL, Qrypt is harnessing photon bunching—a breakthrough achieved LANL—to advance Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) technology. This development plays a vital role in strengthening Qrypt’s quantum entropy and key generation services, aligning with LANL’s commitment to national security through continuous innovation and protection against potential threats posed quantum computing.

The introduction of Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG) technology further enhances Qrypt’s Quantum Entropy service, complementing its Quantum Key Generation services. By combining these approaches, Qrypt delivers high-quality entropy to Hardware Security Modules and key management systems, ensuring the production of secure encryption keys. This method of entropy generation mitigates the risk of pattern prediction, guaranteeing robust cryptographic security.

Denis Mandich, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Qrypt, emphasized the pivotal significance of the completed CRADA with LANL. “It establishes the security of encryption through raw quantum randomness,” he stated. Mandich also reiterated Qrypt’s commitment to addressing the pressing need for an unpredictable random number generation system and maintaining transparency.

Building on its collaboration with LANL, Qrypt utilizes photon bunching, a technique that advances QRNG isolating the quantum effect necessary for determining the system’s minimum entropy. Revealing these min-entropy values ensures trust and verifiability, distinguishing Qrypt’s quantum randomness solutions.

Dr. Raymond Newell, a senior scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, underlined the importance of cutting-edge techniques employed in this collaborative journey. “This technology harnesses the irreducible randomness of quantum processes, providing exceptional security assurances,” he explained. Newell also commended the effectiveness of cryptographic systems built upon the foundation of physical laws, offering novel solutions to emerging cybersecurity threats.

Qrypt remains committed to cultivating partnerships with renowned research laboratories to further enhance its quantum-secure solutions. In recent news, the firm successfully deployed a US-designed and manufactured QRNG in collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory in February 2023.