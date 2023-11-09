LinkedIn QR Codes: A Convenient Solution for Networking

Networking at events can often lead to missed opportunities if you run out of business cards or forget them at the hotel. Luckily, there are digital solutions available to quickly and precisely exchange contact information with your conversation partners. Recently, I discovered a particularly convenient option while searching in the LinkedIn smartphone app.

Located on the right side of the search field is a small symbol, a stylized QR code. A simple tap reveals a QR code linked to your personal LinkedIn profile. This code can be shown to your conversation partner for easy networking or downloaded and saved in your smartphone’s photo library, making it readily accessible for future business occasions or chance encounters.

It’s important to ensure that the contact information you have shared on your LinkedIn profile is up to date and comprehensive. Many profiles tend to be too minimal, lacking essential details such as a phone number. To maximize the benefits of the LinkedIn QR code feature, it is recommended to include at least the same information that is typically found on your own website or business card.

In addition to exchanging contact information with others, the LinkedIn app also allows you to scan QR codes of other individuals directly. This simplifies the process of adding new contacts as you don’t need to switch between different applications. Furthermore, if you have saved someone’s QR code as a photo, you can also scan it using the LinkedIn app’s dedicated QR code scanner.

QR codes have numerous applications beyond events. They can be integrated into printed business cards, used in email signatures, or featured on office websites. The LinkedIn QR code serves as an effective networking tool, both online and offline.

(Source: www.internetarchitektur.de)