Queensland Police Service Launches Video Series to Promote Sexual Violence Awareness

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) is taking a proactive approach this Sexual Violence Awareness Month releasing a series of videos aimed at encouraging Queenslanders to have open conversations about sexual violence. The campaign emphasizes that sexual violence is never acceptable and has a lifelong impact on victim-survivors. It also seeks to remind individuals that it is never their fault and that they are not alone.

Recognizing that different individuals may require different types of support and reporting options, the QPS aims to raise awareness of these resources through education. The video series, consisting of four parts, will be shared throughout October on the QPS Instagram and TikTok pages, targeting teenagers and young adults. By arming them with the necessary tools to identify and address unacceptable behavior, the QPS hopes to empower young people to speak up, call out, report, and seek help when necessary.

The videos will focus on various topics such as respect in relationships, personal boundaries, consent, reporting options, and available support. The QPS intends for each video to ignite conversations and provide young individuals with a sense of empowerment.

The initial video is already available on the QPS Instagram and TikTok pages, with three more scheduled to be posted throughout October. Detective Inspector Michael Jones of the QPS Child Abuse and Sexual Crime Group stresses the importance of community involvement in preventing sexual violence and ensuring the safety of all Queenslanders. He urges people to reflect on the behaviors they witness daily, call out any inappropriate conduct, and offer support to potential victims.

The QPS emphasizes that equal partnerships are built on shared responsibility and power. The videos encourage individuals to set and maintain their boundaries without feeling the need to apologize or justify their choices. Victims are urged to come forward and seek help and support if they ever feel unsafe or disrespected.

Sexual Violence Awareness Month serves as a reminder that sexual violence is never acceptable, and everyone should have the right to live without the fear of such violence. It is essential to understand that sexual violence can affect individuals of any gender, race, culture, socioeconomic status, ability, sexual orientation, setting, or location. Vulnerable groups such as First Nations women and girls, as well as those with disabilities, are particularly at risk.

To show support for Sexual Violence Awareness Month and learn more about the campaign, visit the official website of the Queensland Government at www.qld.gov.au/svamonth.

Sources:

– Queensland Police Service (QPS)

– QPS Sexual Violence Response Strategy 2023-2025