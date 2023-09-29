New Compliance Hotline Launched QNET to Improve Transparency and Crack Down on Scammers

Global lifestyle and wellness company, QNET, has introduced a new compliance hotline on WhatsApp in Sub-Saharan African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and more. The aim of the hotline is to enhance transparency and combat scammers in the direct selling industry.

Transparency is crucial in the direct selling industry, especially in emerging economies where QNET is gaining momentum. The company places a strong emphasis on adhering to its Code of Conduct and Compliance Policies and Procedures to maintain high industry standards.

To deter unethical practices and policy violations, QNET has taken strict disciplinary actions against those individuals found to be in breach. Over the past three years, the company has terminated a significant number of independent representatives (IRs) across 30 countries.

QNET’s legal representatives have also supported authorities from nine African nations in submitting complaints against more than 50 IRs. These actions highlight QNET’s unwavering commitment to preserving the integrity of the direct selling industry.

Mr. Biram Fall, QNET’s regional general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, stated that the new WhatsApp Compliance Hotline aims to enhance communication with stakeholders in the region. The hotline is operational, allowing individuals to easily reach out with questions, concerns, or reports of any irregularities.

QNET urges the public to utilize the hotline to report any irregularities, make inquiries about the company’s Policies and Procedures and Code of Ethics, or seek clarification. The hotline provides language options in English and French.

This initiative demonstrates QNET’s dedication to transparency and the fight against scammers. The company continues to collaborate with security and judicial agencies in the region to deter fraudulent activities.

Sources:

– QNET Compliance Policies and Procedures

– QNET Code of Conduct

– Mr. Biram Fall, QNET’s regional general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa