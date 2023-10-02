QNET Launches Compliance Hotline in Sub-Saharan Africa to Ensure Transparency

QNET, the global lifestyle and wellness company known for its direct selling business model, is taking decisive action to maintain transparency and combat misrepresentation of its brand. The company has recently announced the launch of a Compliance Hotline on WhatsApp tailored specifically for its operations in Sub-Saharan African countries.

Transparency is crucial in the direct selling industry, particularly in emerging economies where QNET is gaining traction. The company strongly encourages adherence to its Code of Conduct and Compliance Policies and Procedures, as they strive to set and uphold high industry standards.

QNET has been proactive in addressing policy violations and unethical practices, taking robust disciplinary actions against individuals found in breach. Over the past three years, QNET has terminated numerous independent representatives (IRs) in 30 countries for non-compliance and unethical behavior.

In a further demonstration of their commitment to integrity, QNET’s legal representatives have collaborated with authorities from nine African nations to submit complaints against more than 50 IRs. These actions highlight QNET’s dedication to upholding the integrity of the direct selling industry.

The Regional General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Biram Fall, emphasized QNET’s dedication to enhanced communication with stakeholders in the region. He announced the introduction of the WhatsApp Compliance Hotline exclusively for Sub-Saharan African markets. This hotline allows individuals to easily reach out with questions or concerns about QNET’s policies and procedures, as well as report any irregularities.

QNET urges the public to utilize the WhatsApp Compliance Hotline or reach out via email for inquiries related to the company’s Policies and Procedures, Code of Ethics, complaints, or to report any irregularities. The hotline provides language options in English and French, catering to the diverse communities in the region.

QNET, headquartered in Hong Kong, operates in over 25 countries worldwide through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees. The company has built a successful business model that enables individuals to start their own businesses and earn income selling QNET’s wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products.

As a member of the Direct Selling Association in various countries, as well as industry associations, QNET is committed to operating ethically and responsibly. The company is also actively engaged in sports sponsorships, including partnerships with Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

With the launch of the Compliance Hotline in Sub-Saharan Africa, QNET aims to reinforce its commitment to transparency, ensuring that stakeholders can easily voice their concerns and contribute to a trustworthy ecosystem.

