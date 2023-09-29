QNET Launches Compliance Hotline for Sub-Saharan African Markets

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company that employs a direct selling business model, has announced the launch of a Compliance Hotline on WhatsApp for its operations in Sub-Saharan African countries. The hotline, specifically tailored for markets such as Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and others, aims to enhance communication with stakeholders and ensure transparency within the direct selling industry in emerging economies.

Transparency is of utmost importance in the direct selling industry, particularly in emerging economies where QNET continues to gain traction. The company actively encourages strict adherence to its Code of Conduct and Compliance Policies and Procedures in order to set and maintain high standards within the industry.

In an effort to combat policy violations and unethical practices, QNET has taken robust disciplinary actions against those found in breach. Over the past three years, numerous independent representatives (IRs) have been terminated across 30 countries for non-compliance and policy violations. QNET has also collaborated with authorities from nine African nations to submit complaints against more than 50 IRs, demonstrating its commitment to upholding the integrity of the direct selling industry.

To further enhance communication with stakeholders in Sub-Saharan African markets, QNET has introduced the WhatsApp Compliance Hotline. This hotline allows individuals to easily reach out with questions, concerns, or to report any irregularities related to QNET’s policies and procedures. The hotline is available in both English and French.

QNET encourages the public to utilize the Compliance Hotline or reach out via email for inquiries related to the company’s Policies and Procedures, Code of Ethics, complaints, or to report any irregularities. QNET’s grass-roots business model, fueled e-commerce, has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in over 100 countries worldwide. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates in more than 25 countries through various subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

Overall, QNET’s launch of the Compliance Hotline reaffirms its dedication to transparency and its commitment to combating fraudulent activities within the direct selling industry.

Sources:

– [Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos](source)