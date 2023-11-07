QLED vs. OLED: Unlocking the Secrets of Modern Display Technologies

In the ever-evolving landscape of television technology, LED and plasma TVs have taken a backseat, making way for the dominance of QLED and OLED. But when it comes to the QLED vs. OLED showdown, which technology reigns supreme and what unique features do they bring to the table? Let’s dive in and explore what you need to know.

The Next Level: Understanding QLED

QLED is essentially the most advanced version of LED technology that has replaced plasma TVs. It incorporates multiple LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) in the background of a display panel, which in turn illuminates an LCD panel. This LCD panel converts the light into the images you see on your TV.

LED TVs, however, present a problem: the color of the LED backlighting and how it is reproduced the LCD screen can vary significantly from one device to another. This is where the newer QLED technology comes into play.

QLED technology solves this issue introducing a thin layer between the backlighting and the screen, known as a quantum dot filter. This is why it’s called QLED (Quantum Light Emitting Diode). The quantum dot filter cleanses the color of the LED light, resulting in nearly pure white full-spectrum light. The images appear more vivid and saturated, while maintaining consistency across all QLED devices.

Note: It’s important not to confuse OLED or QLED with resolution. Both technologies can achieve various display resolutions, whether it’s Full HD, 4K, or even 8K.

Is OLED the Future Model?

OLED technology operates quite differently from LED-LCD models. OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. In an OLED TV, each pixel emits its own light, eliminating the need for a backlight, as confirmed Panasonic. This brings several advantages.

One of the most significant benefits is the representation of black tones. When comparing QLED vs. OLED TVs, you’ll immediately notice the much darker and more intense black on the OLED screen.

Since the pixels can individually emit or completely switch off their light, areas that don’t require illumination remain completely dark, creating even deeper blacks compared to areas with backlighting.

Tip: Because fewer components need to be incorporated, OLED TVs are often slimmer compared to their QLED counterparts.

QLED vs. OLED: Championing Different Fronts

Experts generally recommend OLED technology when it comes to buying a TV. This is due to its superior image quality and contrast, mainly attributed to the richer black levels. OLED TVs also boast faster response times since each pixel can be controlled individually, resulting in quicker color changes. This is particularly beneficial for gaming enthusiasts and sports programming viewers.

Other advantages include wider viewing angles due to the closer proximity of the LEDs and lower power consumption thanks to the absence of backlighting.

However, QLED devices have their merits and should not be overlooked. The biggest advantage of QLED TVs is their brightness. By additionally illuminating the pixels, QLED screens achieve higher levels of brightness compared to individual pixel illumination. Therefore, if your TV is placed in a bright, well-lit room, a QLED panel is a good choice.

Furthermore, QLED TVs are more affordable and offer a longer lifespan. For many consumers, this may be the most crucial aspect when deciding between QLED and OLED.

What about ULED?

In your search, you might come across the term ULED alongside the widely known QLED and OLED technologies. It’s important to note that ULED (Ultra Light Emitting Diode) is essentially the same as QLED.

ULED is a term exclusively used the Chinese manufacturer Hisense. Similar to QLED, ULED employs quantum dots to enhance the LED backlighting.

According to Hisense, ULED surpasses QLED in terms of image quality, brightness, and color range. However, the differences between ULED and QLED are minimal, and chances are you won’t notice a significant discrepancy between the two.

Sources: Panasonic, Hisense, own research