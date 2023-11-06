Hisense E78HQ QLED-TV: Affordable Quality with Cashback Offer

Alternate is currently offering the 43-inch Hisense E78HQ QLED-TV for just €269, down from its original price of €419. However, the deal gets even better with a cashback offer from Hisense, allowing you to receive an additional €30 back, bringing the effective price down to just €239. This is an incredible deal, even for a regular 4K TV without QLED technology.

To take advantage of the cashback offer, you must purchase the TV November 12th and register on the Hisense promotional website December 12th. With such a great deal, it is likely that this offer will sell out quickly, so act fast if you are interested.

What does the Hisense E78HQ QLED 4K-TV offer?

The Hisense E78HQ QLED TV offers impressive features considering its affordable price range. It boasts QLED technology, providing excellent color reproduction and a high contrast ratio thanks to its VA panel. It also features Direct-LED backlighting, ensuring uniform illumination of the screen. This is particularly noteworthy as many budget-friendly TVs tend to use edge-lit displays that result in uneven lighting.

The Hisense E78HQ is a variant of the E7H series and offers good quality for its price. While it does have some limitations, such as a relatively low peak brightness compared to more expensive TVs, it still performs better than most other low-budget options, reaching up to 400 cd/m2. This allows for a decent utilization of supported HDR formats like HDR10 and Dolby Vision, offering vibrant and lifelike colors.

Gaming on the Hisense E78HQ is enjoyable, albeit with some constraints. With a 60Hz display, it does not support HDMI 2.1, limiting the maximum frame rate to 60fps at 4K resolution for consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, it does offer a low input lag, allowing for quick and responsive gameplay. Additionally, the TV supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I still avail of the Alternate deal if the TV is sold out?

Unfortunately, if the TV sells out before you make your purchase, you will not be able to take advantage of the deal. It is recommended to act quickly to secure your purchase.

Can I receive the cashback offer if I miss the registration deadline?

No, the cashback offer requires you to register on Hisense’s promotional website December 12th. Failure to do so within the specified time frame will make you ineligible for the cashback.

Is the Hisense E78HQ QLED TV suitable only for gaming?

While the TV offers gaming features like low input lag, VRR, and ALLM, it is suitable for all types of entertainment. Its QLED technology, high contrast ratio, and supported HDR formats make it a great choice for watching movies and TV shows as well.