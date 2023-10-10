Molly Qerim Shares Joyous Selfie with Fans Amidst Stalker Ordeal

Molly Qerim, host of ESPN’s First Take, recently posted a cheerful selfie on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. This update comes in the wake of reports suggesting that Qerim had experienced a terrifying stalker ordeal.

In the selfie, Qerim can be seen wearing a pair of sunglasses that she borrowed from her co-host, Stephen A. Smith. Smith had worn the sunglasses along with a cowboy hat and a Dallas Cowboys jersey on First Take, where he playfully mocked the team for their embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The sportscaster’s lighthearted antics brought laughter to the First Take panel, as he donned the team’s jersey and hat while holding a cigar and wearing the rectangular shades. After the show, Qerim took a selfie wearing the borrowed sunglasses and smiling brightly.

The joyous update comes amidst troubling reports of harassment that Qerim and her ESPN colleagues allegedly faced from a New Jersey doctor named Ahmed Abubakar. According to court documents, Abubakar sent hundreds of unwanted messages to Qerim, Smith, and NBA Today host Malika Andrews over the past few years.

ESPN filed a restraining order petition against Abubakar, claiming that he had become obsessed with the network’s on-air talent. The court documents state that Abubakar was arrested twice in August, once for showing up unannounced at Qerim’s residence and another time for sending graphic threats through social media.

The incident at Qerim’s house reportedly caused her to fear for her life, leading her to lock herself in the bathroom with a knife. In a statement attached to the arrest warrant petition, Qerim described the emotional trauma inflicted Abubakar and expressed how this ordeal has affected both her personal and professional life.

Qerim’s decision to share a joyous selfie with her fans in the face of such adversity is a testament to her strength and resilience.

