The Highly Anticipated Warren High vs. Downey High Football Rivalry Game

The upcoming Warren High vs. Downey High football rivalry game is generating a great deal of excitement, as it will be the first time a high school football game is played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. This state-of-the-art venue, home to the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, has already hosted major events like Super Bowl LVI and the College Football Playoff National Championship. Coach Kevin Pearson of Warren High describes it as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Both teams will have the opportunity to showcase their talents on the biggest stage of their high school football careers. Downey High, led standout quarterback Oscar Rios, has been on a six-game winning streak. The 6-foot-3 sophomore, who transferred from Orange High, has been a key leader for the Vikings offense. Rios has impressive stats, completing 70.7% of his passes for 1,693 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also contributed with 478 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

On the other side, Warren High will be led quarterback Madden Iamaleava, a highly regarded four-star recruit. This 6-foot-3 junior is stepping into the starting quarterback role for the first time, after serving as a backup to his older brother in previous years. Madden has shown promise, completing 65.2% of his passes for 1,412 yards, 15 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also contributed with rushing yards and two touchdowns.

CalPreps predicts a 35-24 victory for Warren High, giving them a 75% chance of winning the game. They currently rank No. 38 in the CIF Southern Section, with Downey High close behind at No. 54.

This highly anticipated matchup between Warren High and Downey High is expected to be a thrilling event, showcasing the talent of these standout quarterbacks and providing a memorable experience for all involved.

